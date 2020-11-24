Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 829,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,696,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,527 shares of company stock worth $14,212,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

AXTA opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

