J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of J2 Global worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

