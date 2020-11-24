State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,910 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,334,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 166,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 136,290 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VRT opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

