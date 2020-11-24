State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,416 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Southwest Gas worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 670 shares of company stock valued at $41,326 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWX opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

