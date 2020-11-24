State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 130 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5,724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Meritage Homes by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,080 shares of company stock worth $696,610. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.