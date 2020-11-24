Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $130,629,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $30,249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $22,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $20,873,000.

NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGE. BidaskClub upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

