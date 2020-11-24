State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of BRKS opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $422,833.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,953 shares of company stock worth $8,377,444. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

