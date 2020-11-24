State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 9,992 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

