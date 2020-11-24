PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after buying an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $1,257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,928 shares of company stock worth $8,600,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ATB Capital raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

