State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 10,266 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BXS. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of BXS opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

