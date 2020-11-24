State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,060 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Copa worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Copa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

