State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 533,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 516,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 137.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 184,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

