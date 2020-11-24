State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.7% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 285,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 52,766 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,328,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $26,827,000.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $293.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.97 and a 200 day moving average of $205.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $297.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

