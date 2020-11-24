State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 68.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FSS opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.