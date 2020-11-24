State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,049 shares of company stock worth $7,489,543. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

NYSE NVRO opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 0.99. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $175.71.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

