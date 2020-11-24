Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Sabre worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sabre by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,518 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.