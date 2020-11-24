Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,986 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,701,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,738,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.