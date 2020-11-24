AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMERCO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

UHAL stock opened at $406.56 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $414.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

