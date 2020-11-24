State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Q2 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $2,273,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Q2 by 203.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 146,889 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,982 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Gabelli lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of QTWO opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $116.95.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.