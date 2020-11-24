Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

