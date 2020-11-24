Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ABB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ABB by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 1,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

