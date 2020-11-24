Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 58.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 26.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 203.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $2,869,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,110,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,337,484 shares of company stock worth $134,390,698. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,033.66 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

