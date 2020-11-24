Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,860 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Cohen & Steers worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.24. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

