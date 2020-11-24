Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

