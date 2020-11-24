Sei Investments Co. Buys 47,782 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 441,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,880 shares of company stock worth $457,994. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

