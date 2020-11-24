Sei Investments Co. Buys 34,430 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Barnes Group worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Barnes Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

NYSE B opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

