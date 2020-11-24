Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1,150.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.