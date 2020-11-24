Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,159 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 173.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 167.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

