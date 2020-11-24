Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,505 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of The Boston Beer worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 155.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $930.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $973.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.82. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,920 shares of company stock worth $75,943,998. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $828.17.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.