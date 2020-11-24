Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

