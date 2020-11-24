Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

