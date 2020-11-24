Sei Investments Co. Acquires 22,573 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $244,040,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5,708.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,020 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,810,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,706,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

