AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AECOM by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ACM stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

