Sei Investments Co. Buys 24,925 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHCT opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

