Sei Investments Co. Purchases 19,638 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

LYB stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

