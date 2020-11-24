Sei Investments Co. Buys 64,500 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,554,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

