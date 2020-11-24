Sei Investments Co. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.