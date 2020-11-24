nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 75.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 29.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVT opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

