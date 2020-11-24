Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,461 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Radian Group worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Radian Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $854,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Radian Group by 116.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 41,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

