Sei Investments Co. Acquires 23,138 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

