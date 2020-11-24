Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

