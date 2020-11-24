Sei Investments Co. Purchases 273 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of American Woodmark worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after buying an additional 118,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

