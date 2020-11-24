Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

