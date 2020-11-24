Sei Investments Co. Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, SVP Susan Bobulsky sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $776,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,586,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,123,739 shares of company stock valued at $153,769,997 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

