Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,441 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Sonoco Products worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

