Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 469.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Regency Centers by 22.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 236,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

