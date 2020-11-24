EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.57% of EnPro Industries worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPO opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

