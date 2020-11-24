Sei Investments Co. Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 54.2% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -123.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

