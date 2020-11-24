Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 599,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 577,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

