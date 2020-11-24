U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

